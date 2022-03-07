But it’s based on one condition, though – promotion!

The defender is one of 12 senior players whose current Fratton Park deal is due to expire in the summer.

Raggett has established himself as a huge Fratton favourite during his three seasons at the club and is someone the Blues have called upon 40 times already this term.

There is a desire from Pompey’s perspective for the 28-year-old to remain on the south coast.

Yet Cowley explained how their right to trigger the previously unknown existing contract clause hangs on gaining promotion back to the Championship this season.

With the club currently sitting seven points adrift the play-off places, there’s much ground to be made for that to be possible.

As a result, the Blues would have to enter fresh negotiations with the former Lincoln centre-back to extend his stay.

Sean Raggett's contract expires in the summer. Picture: Jason Brown

That might cause concern among the Fratton faithful, who have seen key players depart in recent seasons following a failure to reach new agreements – including the likes of Jack Whatmough.

Despite the complexity of the renewal, Cowley reaffirmed his desire to prolong Raggett’s Pompey stay.

‘There is an option to extend his contract, but it is a complex one,’ said the manager.

‘An extension would involve a promotion, so that’s the complexity really.

‘If we were to be promoted to the Championship, we would be allowed to extend the deal by a year.

‘But we would like to keep Sean (regardless) and that’s where we’re at. We’d like to keep Raggs.

‘We’ve worked with him for a long time, we know what he brings us and we think a lot of him.’

Raggett has been a key player for Cowley this season.

The former Norwich defender has started 39 games in all competitions this campaign – and all but one of the Blues’ 34 league games to date.

Saturday’s 4-0 hammering of Accrington saw Raggett notch his fifth goal of the season and a fourth in six games.

Cowley, who also worked with the centre-back at Lincoln, revealed how he gets the best from the player.

He added: ‘He’s been a very, very consistent performer and he’s someone we know well.

‘We know what his strengths are, we know how to organise a team tactically so we can see his strengths.

‘Forget his goal (against Accrington) and look at his performance on Saturday and how many balls he defended out of our box and the way he dealt with his direct nature of Accrington.

‘Him alongside Hayden Carter, Clark Robertson, Connor Ogilvie and Mahlon Romeo, they’re our defensive line and they were incredibly strong on Saturday.’

