Pompey are gearing up for their second EFL Championship game of the week after winning a crucial relegation six-pointer.

The Blues defeated Cardiff City on Tuesday night, moving two points ahead of the Bluebirds. Up next for Pompey is Oxford United who came up with them last season. The U’s won the play-offs under Des Buckingham but changed manager around Christmas time with the experienced Gary Rowett changing their fortunes around.

Other than Plymouth Argyle’s win against Millwall, results on Wednesday night went in the favour of Pompey. Even with a defeat to Oxford, John Mousinho’s men wouldn’t drop into the relegation zone thanks to the cushion from the win over Cardiff.

In the build-up to Saturday’s lunch-time kick-off against Oxford, a few things are bubbling along in the league. Here are the latest Championship headlines.

Derby County appoint John Eustace

Derby have finalised the appointment of John Eustace who has joined from Blackburn Rovers. The 45-year-old is swapping a race to finish in the top six at Ewood Park for a relegation battle with the Rams.

Talks have taken place over the last couple of days and now the appointment has been finalied. He has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Pride Park and returns to the club in which he finished his playing career at.

Eustace inherits a side that are are just outside the bottom three and there has been some improvement since Paul Warne’s departure. They have yet to win a league game in 2025 though since their manager’s departure they have drawn with Norwich City and Oxford United.

'I’m excited to welcome John back to Derby County," said chairman David Clowes to the official club website.

'Fans will remember him for his craft, commitment and intelligence. He was a real leader.

'I’ve followed his managerial career with interest, and it’s clear he has the qualities we need to maintain our progress.

'I am thrilled that he shares our belief in the potential of Derby County and that he wants to play a leading role in our plans.

'This is now a season within a season and it’s time for that passion, solidarity and shared belief again, to show what the Rams mean to us all.'

Pompey are the only side promoted from League One last season not to change their manager. They host Derby at Fratton Park on April 12 in what is likely to be a key match in terms of the relegation dog fight.

Di'Shon Bernard will play no further part in Sheffield Wednesday's season. He will have to undergo surgery for a serious injury. | Getty Images

Di'Shon Bernard out for the season

Di'Shon Bernard will play no further part this season after suffering a knee injury against West Brom at the weekend. The 24-year-old was forced off just before half-time on Saturday and will undergo surgery on Thursday.

'It's a big one, he's out for around six months,' said manager Danny Rohl to BBC Radio Sheffield.

'It's a setback for him and for us as a group because he helps us a lot.'

The injury rules him out of Wednesday's clash with Pompey which is their penultimate fixture of the season. He returned to the South Coast in October, playing in the Owls' 2-1 win.

Bernard played for Pompey during the second-half of the 2022/23 season. He made a total of 10 appearances as the Blues finished eighth after Mousinho had taken over from Danny Cowley mid-term.