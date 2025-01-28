Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are in EFL Championship action tonight as they host Millwall at Fratton Park.

The Blues play their game in hand that they have over their relegation rivals and a win could do the world of good. Currently, John Mousinho's men are 21st and only two points above the bottom three. A win could put them as high as 18th, moving above three clubs.

Aussie striker Thomas Waddingham is in line to make his home debut after scoring away at West Brom at the weekend. Centre-back Hayden Matthews had his move from Sydney confirmed on Monday and he could also be involved. Pompey’s had a 100% record so far in the transfer window in landing their targets, and there is still business to be done.

All of the teams around Pompey have been doing some business, and in what is the last full week of the window, there seems to be a lot of movement. Here’s the latest transfer gossip from around the Championship.

Maksym Taloverov is heading to England to finalise a move to Plymouth Argyle. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle agree £1.7m deal

Maksym Taloverov is to undergo a medical at Home Park after Plymouth agreed a £1.7m deal with Austrian side LASK. Centre-back has been earmarked as a position new manager Miron Muslic wants to strengthen in and having failed to land Mike Eerdhuijzen, they've managed to get Taloverov, according to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas.

The player is travelling to the United Kingdom for a medical which will take place on Tuesday, and so the move should be finalised in the next few days. Taloverov will sign a three-and-a-half-year contract which will keep him down in Devon until 2028.

Taloverov is a 24-year-old Ukranian centre-back that has seven caps for the national team. He has played in this season's UEFA Conference League, featuring in five of their six league phase matches, and overall he has made 20 appearances across all competitions.

Stoke City have apparently made an offer for Mark Sykes. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Stoke City eye trio

Stoke City have Mark Sykes, Jeffrey Schlupp and Krystian Bielik all on their transfer wishlist, according to Fraser Fletcher, a journalist for TEAMtalk. He believes that the Potters could land all three before the window closes, and that a bid has been made to Bristol City for Republic of Ireland international Sykes.

Sykes is in to his third season at Ashton Gate and this season he's made 16 appearances, earning two assists. The 27-year-old spent two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury but has recently returned from injury, but now Stoke want to sign him.

Crystal Palace stalwart Jeffrey Schlupp is also a target, having been linked to Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End this window. The 32-year-old has made 12 appearances in the Premier League this term, but all of them have been off the bench.

Another target is Krystian Bielik but signing him could prove difficult. The 27-year-old is Birmingham City's club captain and he's featured regularly for them this term. His contract at St Andrew's expires in 2027, so there would be a sizeable fee away to lure him from the League One title favourites.

Luton Town make £6m bid

It looks like Matt Bloomfield is not giving up trying to reunite with Richard Kone at Luton. The Hatters are preparing a third offer for the striker after their previous two were rejected, according to Football League World and Football Insider.

Luton are going to make an offer which is around the £6m mark, and that could leave the Chairboys with a difficult choice. The 21-year-old has 14 goals in 27 games this season, helping them to their current position of second in the League One table.