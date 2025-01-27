Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has not ruled out Matt Clarke leaving this month amid rumours linking him to Pompey and Derby County.

It was reported by transfer specialist Darren Witcoop on Saturday night that the Blues and the Rams were both keen on reuniting with Clarke. The 28-year-old is fondly remembered at Fratton Park, spending four seasons there, winning the League Two title under Paul Cook.

Derby looked to be where Clarke was heading with Football League World claiming that the Midlands outfit were in 'pole position' to sign him. The six foot one inch defender had two loan spells at Pride Park, helping them to 10th and 21st-placed finishes.

The 2018/19 EFL Trophy winner has played 17 games across all competitions for Boro this season, and started first six games of the campaign. In recent weeks, he's found himself out of favour and has been an unused substitute in the league for the last six matches. His last start came in an FA Cup defeat to Blackburn Rovers in the middle of January.

‘It's difficult to say with individuals at this stage of the season,’ said Carrick to The Northern Echo when asked about Clarke’s future at the Riverside Stadium.

‘There's a bit to go through this week, a number of lads who we need to think about what's best for us and them and work that out. We'll see how it goes."

Pompey are well stocked in the centre-back area, so it remains to be seen whether they do hold an interest in reuniting with Clarke. The arrival of Hayden Matthews was confirmed on Monday morning and so now they have seven players who are specialists in the position. They are dealing with some injuries, but there are enough players to cover the position.

Ibane Bowat is out for the rest of the season, whilst Regan Poole is also sidelined. Conor Shaughnessy could make an appearance this week following a lengthy lay-off, having on the shelf since August. Rob Atkinson joined this month, and his former Bristol City teammate Ryley Towler is also an option as well as Tom McIntyre.

Matt Bloomfield gives out some instructions to Richard Kone during his time in charge of Wycombe Wanderers - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Luton Town target 'committed' to club

Luton Town have been told that Richard Kone is committed to Wycombe Wanderers, amid talk of a move to Kenilworth Road. The Hatters are said to have made some 'sizeable' bids for some targets this window, and Kone is one of them.

The 21-year-old has scored 17 times for the Chairboys this season, with all but one of them coming under Bloomfield before his departure. The striker was only named as a substitute at the weekend, but came on in the goalless draw against Northampton Town. Sam Grace, who is leading Wycombe whilst they sarch for a permanent first-team manager says the striker is committed to Wycombe despite the ongoing speculation.

‘He’s a committed player,’ said Grace to the Bucks Free Press.

‘You want players that want to play for your club, and Richard wants Wycombe to get promoted. He wants to play for Wycombe in the Championship. If he was unhappy, he wouldn’t have been on the bench so I don’t think he’s unsettled.

‘The way he played when we came on doesn’t look like an unsettled player. He’s sharp, he wants to learn and he’s ready to come on when asked.’

Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas is currently on loan at Nantes - but has been linked with Hull City. | SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images

Hull City to prioritise Sorba Thomas signing

Hull City have made it their priority to finalise a move for Sorba Thomas, according to Hull Live. The Wales international is their primary target as the Tigers look to inject some pace on to the flanks.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at French side Nantes, but he was left out of their match-day squad at the weekend. He has been a long-term target for Hull, and they are said to have agreed a few with Thomas' parent club Huddersfield Town.

Personal terms have already been agreed and so the move should be confirmed in the next week. The only complication is that Nantes are reluctant to let him leave, but Hull are hopeful that a deal can at least be done by the transfer deadline.

Hull have been busy in the transfer window this month with new manager Ruben Selles clearly backed. Joe Gelhardt, Matt Crooks, Kyle Joseph and Eliot Matazo were all recruited, and played in the 3-0 win against Sheffield United on Friday. Nordin Amrabat and Lincoln have also arrived at the MKM Stadium this month.