Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey hope to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Millwall in midweek.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues had the chance to claw back some points over their relegation rivals with their game in hand. Mihailo Ivanovic scored five minutes before the half-time whistle however, and were unable to issue a response.

It was a rare home defeat for John Mousinho's men who are now gearing up for their next fixture. Ahead of the match, it looks like former Arsenal youngster Cohen Bramall could be on his way to Fratton Park after a bid from Rotherham United was accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With less than a week left in the transfer window, transfers are picking up at a fast rate as teams in the division try and recruit players they think will help with their goals. Here, we take a look at the transfer stories involving Pompey's rivals.

Luton Town turn to Exeter City striker

Luton Town have made an offer of £1.3m for Exeter City forward Millenic Alli, according to Football Insider. The Hatters are looking to bolster their front line as they try and improve their chances of survival. This week they signed Thelo Aasgaard from Wigan Athletic, and have been trying to sign Richard Kone from Wycombe Wanderers.

A bid of £6m was sent to Wycombe for Kone, but it appears the Chairboys are standing firm. Luton instead have looked to their League One rivals, and made an offer for Alli. He has been leading the lines for the Grecians this season with nine goals in 25 games. The 24-year-old was apparently watched by Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Cardiff City in the summer, but Luton have moved to the front of the queue.

The Dublin-born striker, recruited from Halifax Town in the National League, is versatile and is capable of playing on the wing too. He is under contract until the summer of 2026 and so Exeter will be in a position to at least charge a transfer fee that will give them an immense amount of profit in the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oscar Fraulo (L) was linked with a move to Derby County this month. He will remain in the Eredivisie with Utrecht. | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Derby County dealt blow on target

Oscar Fraulo who was linked with a move to Pride Park will be staying in the Netherlands, according to Voetbal International. Fraulo has so far during his loan been unable to nail down a place in the team, and has played just 42 minutes of action since the beginning of last month.

He's on loan from German side Borussia Monchengladbach, and were said to be unpleased with how his loan had gone so far. It appears though that despite his lack of game time, he will be staying with Utrecht, putting to an end any speculation of him coming to England.

Derby are targeting a winger in the last few days of the window after one of their targets Louie Barry headed to Hull City. Barry was wanted by a majority of clubs in the Championship following a stellar first-half of the season with Stockport County, but it's the MKM Stadium where he'll be playing his football for the next four months.

Stoke City made a bid for Bristol City’s Mark Sykes. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Bristol City update on Stoke City target

The Robins are considering extending the contract of Mark Sykes after they rejected a bid from Stoke City this week. His current deal at Ashton Gate is due to expire at the end of the season but they do have an option to extend it by 12 months which at least offers them some security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's been a little bit of interest yeah," said Liam Manning to the Bristol Post.

"I sat with Syksey yesterday and again today and I think it's one of those.

"He's really happy here, he's enjoying it. I think he's really hit a level recently with us, I know before the injury and since coming back he's done extremely well. I had a good chat with Syksey, for me I don't see him going anywhere.

"Those conversations [around his extension] are ongoing at the minute."