Pompey had a frantic end to the transfer window as they signed two players and allowed four players to leave.

Title-winning goalkeeper Will Norris was allowed to leave Fratton Park for Wycombe Wanderers and he was followed out of the door by Owen Moxon who was sold to Stockport County. Both Anthony Scully and Tom McIntyre were loaned out with Scully returning to Colchester United with Danny Cowley whilst McIntyre headed to Charlton Athletic.

In terms of incomings, reacting to Norris' departure saw Pompey sign Ben Killip for an undisclosed fee. A transfer that was heavily discussed just before deadline day was Kaide Gordon, and his loan move from Liverpool was confirmed late on Monday. John Mousinho now has a selection dilemma on his hands as if all six loanees are fit then one must be left out of the match-day squad.

The Blues were too focused on the business they were doing on deadline day to see what was happening elsewhere, but several clubs made some moves on the final day of the registration period. Here's just a snippet of what some clubs currently involved in the relegation battle did on deadline day.

Swansea City transfer collapses, joins rival

Swansea City saw a move for Manchester City midfielder Jacob Wright fall through on deadline day, losing him to league rivals Norwich City.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano had reported a few days prior that Swansea City had agreed a deal with Man City to sign Wright. Middlesbrough had been keen but the Welsh side were 'completing' a £4m package deal.

That was on January 31, but a couple of days passed and no confirmation post was made. A report from WalesOnline said that Wright as even at the training ground on Sunday night to discuss his move to South Wales, but opted against joining them.

The news came as a blow as Swansea had sold their club captain Matt Grimes earlier in the window and were seeking a replacement. Wright ended up signing with Norwich on deadline day and was confirmed at 12.30 am.

Swansea were able to do one bit of business which was to sign Lewis O’Brien on loan from Nottingham Forest. The 26-year-old had been linked with a dozen of teams in the Championship after returning from a spell in the MLS with LAFC, but will spend the next four months in Wales.

The Swans are currently on seven game winless run which included a crushing 3-0 defeat to their fierce rivals Cardiff City. They have still got a seven point lead over Derby County but will need to start winning soon to avoid being properly dragged in to the relegation dog fight.

Three depart Luton Town on Deadline Day

Luton Town allowed three of their players to leave Kenilworth Road on the final day of the window after a busy recruitment period. Cauley Woodrow, Pelly Mpanzu and Tom Holmes will all play at new homes for the next few months, departing on loan.

Mpanzu who is a midfielder by trade has headed to Rotherham United, Woodrow is joining play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers whilst Holmes is going to Belgium to play for FCV Dender EH. Luton themselves didn't make any deadline day signings but were busy during the month of January and then early February, signing eight new players.

Long-serving midfielder Mpanzu has been with Luton since 2013, making over 400 appearances. He's been with them every step of the away from the National League to the Premier League but had limited game time this season with Matt Bloomfield allowing him to leave temporarily.

'It’ll be strange not to see and hear Pelly around the place,' said CEO Gary Sweet.

'He’s been a massive part of this last generation, has achieved so much in his Luton career and we thank him for the journey we’ve all enjoyed with him.'

As for Woodrow, he's been at Luton for over two years, and last year he made 24 appearances in the Premier League. The 30-year-old had made 15 league appearances for them this term but only one of those were starts so now he's going to provide some depth to Blackburn's attack.

Tom Holmes meanwhile is on the move for a second winter window running. He was signed from Reading and loaned back to the Royals, before linking up with his parent club in the summer. He made 20 appearances this season but following the arrival of the versatile Kal Naismith, it was decided that a loan move would be okay.

John Egan has left Burnley to join Hull City. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Hull City land Republic of Ireland international

Hull City signed John Egan on a permanent basis from Burnley. The 32-year-old had only been a Clarets player for four months after signing a one-year deal at Turf Moor. Burnley though were able to get a fee for the player who has signed an 18-month contract with the Tigers.

He arrives at the MKM Stadium having made eight appearances in total for Burnley but only two of those came as starts. For the last four matches of his time at Burnley he was an unused substitute. The Republic of Ireland international will now have the chance to play regular first-team football and try and help Hull with their goal of Championship survival.

“I’m delighted. I’d known about the interest for a couple of weeks but wasn’t sure if it was going to happen,’ said Egan.

‘Last night, I got a call and I made my way over this morning.

‘The club has made some really good signings in January. It’s a really good squad, a very good manager; it just needs to drive up the league now.

‘The manager has steadied things and the team plays some good football, high intensity, on the front foot. They’re the type of teams you want to play in.

‘I’ve played a lot of games in this division, managed to get promoted twice. Every game is really hard and the main thing is about being consistent. Having consistent standards in training leads to consistent performances on a matchday.’