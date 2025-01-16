Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latest news from around the Championship involving their relegation rivals.

Pompey remained in the relegation zone after they suffered a defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

Cardiff City's draw with Watford on Tuesday meant that the Blues had dropped in to the bottom three. They had the chance to get out of it and claw some points back on rivals in the first of two re-arranged games, but suffered a heavy loss at Ewood Park.

They have the chance to put things right when they host Middlesbrough at Fratton Park on Saturday. With the transfer window going on in the background, here’s the latest news from around the Championship.

Pompey favourite considered for Scotland return

Aberdeen are considering signing Kal Naismith from Bristol City, according to Scottish publication Not The Old Firm. The 32-year-old hasn't played in his country since leaving Rangers for Accrington Stanley in 2013. He's spent more than a decade playing in England, following Paul Cook to three separate clubs.

Naismith these days plays for Pompey's Championship rivals Bristol City, but has found himself out of favour at Ashton Gate. He's been dealing with some injury problems this term too, and Aberdeen are apparently keen to take him on loan.

His contract at Ashton Gate is up at the end of the season, which would open the door to clubs to sign him. Aberdeen want him now and are pushing for a deal to happen, but it's Naismith who will have the final say.

Almost 18-months ago, Naismith said to The News that he intends to one day return to Fratton Park. Whether it's as a player, manager or coach.

He said: "‘I feel I was a big part of them getting promoted from League Two and, at some point, I will get another promotion in them, whether as a coach or player. I would like it to be a player – I will be back at some point.”

Injury blow for Cardiff City

Relegation rivals Cardiff City will be without defender Ronan Kpakio for the forseeable future. He might require surgery after damaging a ligament in his leg during the Bluebirds' FA Cup win against Sheffield United last week.

Bluebirds boss Omer Riza said to WalesOnline: "He sustained a really bad injury with his syndesmosis which is the ligament between his tib and fib, which I've had, it's a really nasty one and will potentially need operating.

"For the near future, he won't be involved unfortunately. But what I will say about Ronan is that he done that at about 30, 35 minutes and he soldiered on through that half.”

Jayden Danns has been attracting transfer interest from across the EFL. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool star chased by Derby County

Derby County and Millwall are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool's Jayden Danns. Football League World are reporting that the two second tier clubs sent scouts to watch over the forward during a match for the Reds' under-21s team.

The two are looking for firepower, and have been linked with Louie Barry, but Danns could be a more realistic target given the immense amount of interest in the Aston Villa forward. Enquiries had been sent to Liverpool from Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle, but that hasn't led to any movement.

Jayden is the son of Neil Danns, and he has so far made seven appearances for Liverpool's first team, scoring three goals. He is highly thought of at Anfield, and signed a long-term contract in March 2024.

Blackpool goal-getter on Hull City radar

Hull City after bolstering their front line having signed Joe Geldhart are still in the market for forward options. Football League World are linking them with a move with Blackpool striker Kyle Joseph.

The 23-year-old has eight goals and three assists in 24 league games for the Seasiders this season. He's got some experience in the Championship having played for Swansea City, but Joseph never found the target. The majority of his career has been spent in League One featuring for Wigan, Oxford United, and for the last two seasons Blackpool.