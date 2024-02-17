Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Believe it not, but Pompey’s injury woes have just got worse!

Myles Peart-Harris was a noticable name missing from the Blues’ team-sheet for today’s Fratton Park game with Reading. It has since emerged that the on-loan Brentford midfielder has a thigh injury and will play no part in today’s League One encounter.

It’s not apparent yet how long the 21-year-old, who scored his first Pompey goal in midweek against Cambridge United, will be out for. However, it’s the latest injury blow to impact John Mousinho’s League One leaders, with Peart-Harris taking the number of players currently unavailable for selection to 11.

His injury follows hot on the heels of news that fellow midfielder Tom Lowery – who was substituted in the first half against the U’s with a hamstring problem – is set for another period on the sidelines, following knee surgery earlier this season. It means January transfer deadline day signing Owen Moxon is the only other recognisable central midfielder who can play alongside captain Marlon Park in the middle of the park. Indeed, he’s named in the starting XI for today’s game against the Royals, which represents his first start for the club.

Pompey’s midfield, in particular, has been decimated with injuries this season, with Alex Robertson, Joe Morrell and Terry Devlin out for the season. Ben Stevenson is also currently sidelined, athough is due back next month.