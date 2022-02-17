Transfermarkt.com has published its 'most valuable' League One XI. Picture: The News

Portsmouth defender maintains place in 'most valuable' League One team alongside Sunderland, Sheff Wed, Ipswich & Wigan players

Pompey’s Mahlon Romeo has maintained his place in League One’s most valuable XI.

By Sam Cox
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th February 2022, 1:01 pm

With teams across the third tier bolstering their squads for the second half of the season in January, his place could easily have been in jeopardy after a number of high-profile transfers took place.

But he’s shaken off the competition to be rated as the right-back with the highest market value in the division, according to Transfermarkt.com.

Across the statistics website, players across Europe are ranked in terms of their worth, then placed into a team of ‘most valuable’ players from each domestic league.

And Romeo’s been joined in the line-up by new signings at Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, and Wycombe.

Click through the list to see the most valuable XI in the league.

1. GK: Pontus Dahlberg

Club: Gillingham Market value: £1.08m Picture: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

2. RB: Mahlon Romeo

Club: Pompey Market value: £1.08m Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

3. CB: Danny Batth

Club: Sunderland Market value: £1.35m Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

4. CB: Harlee Dean

Club: Sheffield Wednesday Market value: £1.80m Picture: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

