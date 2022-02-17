With teams across the third tier bolstering their squads for the second half of the season in January, his place could easily have been in jeopardy after a number of high-profile transfers took place.
But he’s shaken off the competition to be rated as the right-back with the highest market value in the division, according to Transfermarkt.com.
Across the statistics website, players across Europe are ranked in terms of their worth, then placed into a team of ‘most valuable’ players from each domestic league.
And Romeo’s been joined in the line-up by new signings at Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, and Wycombe.
