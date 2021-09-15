Mahlon Romeo has been named as the 'most valuable' right-back in League One. Picture: Jason Brown.

The 25-year-old arrived at Fratton Park on deadline day from Millwall, after falling down the pecking order at The Den.

Across statistics website Transfermarkt, players can be ranked in terms of their market value then placed into a ‘most valuable’ team in each domestic league across Europe.

Romeo has an estimated market value of £1.8million, and is the highest-priced defender in the team.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Gillingham man made his Pompey debut in the 5-3 defeat to AFC Wimbledon, with his quality evident at Plough Lane.

The Antigua and Barbuda international flourishes in one v one duels, while also causing opposition defenders problems with his electric pace down the wing.

His versatility could also make him a prized asset for the Blues, as he can operate as both a traditional right-back or wing-back.

One of the biggest selection headaches that Blues boss Danny Cowley faces is between Romeo and Kieron Freeman, who has made a promising start to the season.

The dilemma that Cowley faces was apparent in the defeat to MK Dons, with the former Sheffield United player evidently frustrated when replaced by Romeo midway through the second half with the scoreline level.

Read below to see who else has made League One’s most valuable XI.

GK- Pontus Dahlberg, Doncaster, (£1.08m)

RB- Mahlon Romeo, Pompey, (£1.80m)

CB- Frederik Alves, Sunderland, (£900k)

CB- Dominic Iorfa, Sheffield Wednesday, (£1.35m)

LB- Joe Bennett, Wigan Athletic, (£1.35m)

CM-Harry Arter, Charlton Athletic, (£1.80m)

CM- Rekeem Harper, Ipswich (£2.25m)

RM- Jonathan Leko, 22, Charlton, (£1.35m)

CAM- Bersant Celina, 25, Ipswich (£2.70m)

LM- James McClean, 32, Wigan (£1.35m)