Christan Saydee scored two against Middlesbrough. | Jason Brown

Pompey were dramatically denied a maiden Championship victory of the season after a pulsating 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough.

John Mousinho’s men put on a second-half defensive masterclass after Christian Saydee recorded a first-half double against the run of play.

But a 90th-minute penalty from Tommy Conway levelled the game after the Blues put on a gutsy showing at the Riverside Stadium to continue their unbeaten start to the league season.

It was a fantastic start for the Blues, who found themselves ahead within two minutes. After super play by Zak Swanson and Callum Lang, Saydee found himself unmarked in the box to strike an early lead.

Yet the advantage was wiped out minutes later as former Fratton favourite Matt Clarke rose above Connor Ogilvie to level for the hosts with a header.

After an end-to-end contest, Pompey regained their lead after 25 minutes, when Clarke and goalkeeper Dieng collided just outside the box. And it was Saydee who capitalised on a loose ball to simply roll home his second.

Michael Carrick’s men almost came close to a late first-half leveller, but Jordan Williams was able to clear off the line after a deflection off Andre Dozzell.

And it was the hosts who started the second-half the better side. Aidan Morris came closest as he wiggled past Pompey defenders, before Dozzell came to the rescue again to block the shot.

The Blues’ make-shift defence continued to be tested throughout the second period, with the superb Will Norris denying Boro a number of golden opportunities - including a venomous shot from Finn Azaz.

But Pompey were denied their first Championship victory of the season after Conway capitalised from the spot in the 90th minute after Owen Moxon bundled Isaiah Jones in the box.