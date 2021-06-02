Pompey fans flock to snap up 2021-22 Fratton Park flexi-season ticket
More than 11,000 Pompey fans have now secured their flexi-season ticket for the 2021-22 season.
And in a bid to get more of the Fratton faithful signed up for games next term, the club have announced they will extend the deadline for purchasing flexi-season tickets until 5pm on Friday.
The easiest and quickest way to purchase a ticket is by using the club’s eticketing site or by calling 0345 646 1898 (chose option one).
Alternatively, this week the ticket office will be open for in-person sales on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Located inside the club shop, fans will be able to visit between 10am and 2pm on the above-mentioned days.
To be eligible to purchase, supporters must have held either a 2020-21 flexi-season ticket or membership, or a 2019-20 season ticket.
All flexi-season ticket holders will then choose – or be placed into – a group, so that in the event of games being played with a reduced capacity, tickets can be allocated on a rotational basis.
Purchasing one also ensures that supporters will be able to secure their season ticket for the following (2022-23) campaign.