In a game of two halves, the Blues were a much better prospect in the second half.

And that improved performance saw them bang in four goals after the break, with Reeco Hackett, George Hirst, Aiden O’Brien and Sean Raggett all netting as Pompey made in two league wins in a row.

Here’s what Blues supporters on Twitter had to say after the victory...

Sean Raggett celebrates scoring Pompey's fourth goal.

@robert89__: Cowley saw Donny was there for the taking, didn't work first half but got the goals we needed.

Some great individual performances today from the likes of Thompson, Carter, Raggett & Hirst. Up the blues! #Pompey

@Perry_PFC: What a great performance from the lads.

@DJDcee: Regardless of the opposition and game play, it’s nice to see we can find the back of the net (thank god).

@pscanling: Wait, let me get this straight. I’m not going to spend the rest of my Saturday pissed about the #Pompey performance?

1st half was poor. 2nd half was much better.

I’m not ecstatic, but generally pleased. This is an odd feeling.

@joeydonsussex: A game of two halves there for #pompey, but most importantly got the job done on to the next one #pup.

@jackchapman_PFC: We were a different team second half!

What a turnaround. 6 points in a week where we needed them. Onwards and upwards #pompey

@MikeTattooed: The attacking formation worked! Was a bit concerned when I heard Harness was to be used as a wing back.

But we will take that all day long! BLUE ARMY!! #pompey

@mark11s: Credit where its due for the 2nd half turn around.

Don’t wanna see Walker and Hirst paired again. Looked so much better when Walker went off #Pompey.