And the new striker believes he will bring goals and assists to the table next term, after sealing a three-year deal at Fratton Park.

Saydee bagged seven goals and two assists in that time and will now arrive to offer competition for Colby Bishop.

On top of goals and assists, the front man wants to offer his side a focal point as well as threat behind the opponent’s back line.

When asked what about his game, Saydee told Pompey’s YouTube channel: ‘I like my back to goal, but I’ve been running in behind more.

‘I like getting on the ball and I like assisting and scoring.

‘My aim is to help the team as much as possible, get as many goals as possible, get as many as possible and fight for that promotion.

‘I’ve learned I have to stay professional at all times (as well as concentration levels and how much I want to play football and keep to those standards.

‘I’m buzzing and want to get back to training, being around everyone and playing games. I can’t wait.’

Pompey have been on Saydee’s trail for a couple of months, and the Londoner explained that as soon as he knew they were keen Fratton Park was the place he wanted to go.

He added: ‘I’ve wanted to come here for a while and I’m happy to be here now.

‘It was the interest (which made him want to join) and I felt how much they wanted me. I couldn’t complain once they came in.

‘I’m buzzing, it’s not too far from my old club and I’m happy it’s close.

‘It came about a couple of months ago, that’s when I first heard the interest.

I think I spoke to the gaffer at one of the games. He made me feel comfortable and he was honest with me.