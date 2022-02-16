Portsmouth supporters warned of disruption as date announced for Fratton Park's South Stand redevelopment
Work on Fratton Park’s South Stand will begin in April – and supporters have been warned of disruption.
Phrase 3 of the ongoing £11.5m redevelopment project of Pompey’s 122-year-old home will focus on the South Stand.
As previously reported by The News, work will consist of reprofiling the South Stand, with a new seating structure introduced in the lower section to create a continuous tier.
A wider concourse underneath will also be created, offering improved concessions facilities, while the stand's truss, an original feature of the Archibald Leitch construction, is to be revitalised.
This commences on April 4, impacting on the final three League One matches of the season – Lincoln (April 15), Gillingham (April 23) and Wigan (April 26).
As a consequence, season-ticket holders in Blocks T-W of South Lower will be required to move from their seats during the works’ duration.
Those supporters affected have been sent a survey by Pompey and are encouraged to complete it by Sunday, February 27, as the club strives to relocate them.
The survey is also available by visiting the Blues’ web-site: portsmouthfc.co.uk
The Fratton Park project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024, culminating with a new Milton End.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.