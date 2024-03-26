At the same time, we also wondered what former Fratton Park players the club should never have signed? And, here, we produce the results following an overwhelming response.
In fairness, one man's Lee Chapman is another's Paul Merson, so the names put forward via Facebook are entirely subjective. Neverthless, here's the most consisent names that were mentioned when we asked 'what signings should Pompey have stayed well away from?'
Note: The players included are listed in no particular order.
1. David Nugent
The striker was signed from Preston for a reported £6m in the summer of 2007. Harry Redknapp admitting weeks after the move that he was open to offers for the forward was never a good sign. Stayed at Fratton Park until 2011 but contributed just three goals that Premier League season
2. Gerry Creaney
Despite an impressive goal return of 32 goals in 60 games, the striker struggled for popularity among some Pompey supporters. While on an evening out with Mark Chamberlain to celebrate the Scottish striker's 25th birthday, he sustained a fractured cheekbone after being set upon in a taxi queue outside the Pyramids.
3. Drew Talbot
Paul Cook brought Talbot to Fratton Park from Chesterfield in the summer of 2016 and told Blues supporters at the time that the right-back would be a firm fans' favourite because of his attacking style of play. Yet the former Owls trainee never got the chance to showcase his ability as he quickly found himself out in the cold just weeks after signing a two-year deal.
4. Carl Tiler
The £250,000 signing from Charlton featured 20 times for the Blues between March 2001 and his departure in May 2003. A sending off against Bradford in January 2002 saw his season finish there and then. Made just two more Pompey appearances after that.