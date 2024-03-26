3 . Drew Talbot

Paul Cook brought Talbot to Fratton Park from Chesterfield in the summer of 2016 and told Blues supporters at the time that the right-back would be a firm fans’ favourite because of his attacking style of play. Yet the former Owls trainee never got the chance to showcase his ability as he quickly found himself out in the cold just weeks after signing a two-year deal. Photo: Joe Pepler