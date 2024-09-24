EA FC 25 releases later this week, and Pompey supporters will get as close to the experience as possible.

Despite being reserved for mainly teams in the Premier League, Pompey's home ground Fratton Park features on the game, though a lot of improvement has gone on improving the ground, such as a new gantry, and so it'll be interesting to see whether that is reflected in the game.

The reason for Fratton Park's inclusion is because of Simon Humber, who was the creative director of the FIFA series, which is what FC was known by before they and the football organisation couldn't agree to a new deal. He was a dedicated Pompey fan and developed modes such as Career Mode and Ultimate Team, and sadly he passed away, and so in tribute to Humber, the iconic Fratton Park was added to the game.

Another aspect of the game is how the players look, and there’s a scattering of them who have their likeness on the game. If a player has played in the Premier League or a top-flight division, their face will have been scanned, though it may be out of date depending on when they were scanned.

In Pompey’s case, they try and replicate what they look like in real life, but it’s hard when they’ve not scanned them. The likes of Josh Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Regan Poole, and Will Norris have their faces on the game.