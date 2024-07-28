Portsmouth's full squad for 24/25 season as things stand including £1million-rated ace

By Harry Mail
Published 28th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

Pompey’s first game is on Saturday 10th August

Pompey are preparing for the start of the new Championship season. They were promoted from League One in the last campaign after winning the league title and went up along with Oxford United and Derby County. 

John Mousinho has done an impressive job since taking over at Fratton Park from Danny Cowley. He has delved into the transfer market this summer to bring in the likes of Jordan Williams, Jordan Archer, Josh Murphy, Jacob Farrell and Sam Silvera to bolster his ranks. 

First up for Pompey is an away trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United. In the meantime, here is a look at their current full 2024/25 squad list…

Goalkeeper

1. Will Norris

GoalkeeperPhoto: Jason Brown

Goalkeeper

2. Jordan Archer

Goalkeeper | Portsmouth FC

Right-back

3. Jordan Williams

Right-backPhoto: Portsmouth FC

Right-back

4. Zak Swanson

Right-back | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

