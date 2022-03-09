Portsmouth given major injury lift going into testing run against Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, Wycombe, Bolton Wanderers and Rotherham United

The Blues’ talisman is ready to make a return to training this week after a knee issue.

Jacobs has missed five games after being sidelined with the problem last month for Danny Cowley’s men.

The 30-year-old had become a key figure for his side and was in outstanding form, with the injury viewed as a major setback for Pompey.

Cowley was fearful for Jacobs’ outlook at the weekend, but was handed some positive news when seeing a specialist this week.

It’s a much-needed boost for the Blues boss, with him running with a first-team squad short on numbers over the final 11 games of the campaign.

Cowley has just 13 senior outfield players to call upon, with untried youngsters like Harry Jewitt-White, Jay Mingi and Liam Vincent on the bench at present.

The Pompey boss knows what a lift the former Wolves and Wigan man will give the squad as he comes back into the offing.

Michael Jacobs is closing in on a Pompey return. Picture: Robin Jones

Cowley said: ‘We got some good news about Michal Jacobs yesterday, so it was a really good day.

‘Michael saw the specialist and had an injection in to zap a bit of inflammation.

‘We are hopeful that he might be back training on the grass on Friday.

‘There was a little bit (of inflammation) which showed up in the second scam, so we were worried about that.

‘It’s massive, he’s so important and has been a terrific player for us.

‘He was in his best moment before he got injured.

‘I told the boys yesterday and it gave them a real lift.’

Despite having nearly a month out since his last appearance against Doncaster, Cowley is hopeful Pompey can get Jacobs up and running again in quick time.

A Jacobs operating at the level he was at before his injury would undoubtedly be a massive boost for his side, going into a testing period of games.

Clashes at Ipswich Town and Plymouth are up next, with Wycombe, Bolton and Rotherham currently scheduled to follow.

Marcus Harness is also out of the equation at present, as he serves the final two games of a three-match ban for his dismissal against Accrington.

Cowley added: ‘He hasn’t missed too much and he has been able to do some straight-line running.

‘The nature of the injury is it’s the lateral side of his knee, so he hasn’t been able to do twisting and turning.

‘Hopefully though we can get him back to speed really quickly.’

