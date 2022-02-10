The Academy left-sided player spent last week training with the National League club ahead of a possible loan deal.

Pompey commitments and the need for his availability in their Hampshire Senior Cup campaign means any potential switch was initially put on hold.

Following qualification for the quarter-finals, a fixture at Farnborough has been pencilled in for next week, delaying his Yeovil arrival a touch longer.

Nonetheless, the Glovers are keen on securing an arrangement until the end of the season for the 17-year-old.

And with the likes of fellow second-year scholars Dan Gifford and Harvey Hughes flourishing in loan spells at Bognor, it represents a prized chance for the youngster.

His classy first-half finish looked set to be the match winner in the third-round encounter – until Duarte Martins’ stoppage-time leveller.

Alfie Bridgman is bidding to secure a loan deal at Yeovil to develop his promising career. Picture: Robin Jones

Bridgman and goalkeeper Toby Steward had both turned in eye-catching displays in front of watching Pompey head coach Danny Cowley and chief executive Andy Cullen.

Although the left wing-back saw his spot kick saved in the subsequent penalty shoot-out, substitute Jamie Howell assured a 5-4 success.

He made his debut the previous season, aged 16 years, nine months and two days, in a Papa John’s Trophy encounter at Peterborough.

Yeovil are presently 12th in the National League, having won one of their last 10 fixtures in all competitions.

They are managed by ex-Stevenage boss Darren Sarrl, who not so long ago collected the National League’s Manager of the Month for November.

Alfie’s older brother, Stan, currently plays for Baffins Milton Rovers, starting last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Amesbury Town in the Wessex Premier Division.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron