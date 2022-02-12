The former Henry Cort Community College student has long been earmarked as one to watch by the Blues, while has attended several England training camps.

Having today turned 17, Pompey moved to secure the first-year scholar by handing him professional terms.

It caps a memorable week for the Academy’s Steward, who turned in an impressive display during the Hampshire Senior Cup triumph over AFC Stoneham on Wednesday night.

Promising keeper Toby Steward has signed professional terms with Pompey. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

The Whiteley-based youngster made a string of superb second-half saves as Liam Daish’s side clinched a quarter-final place through a 5-4 penalty shoot-out triumph following a 1-1 draw.

Steward has been on the Pompey first-team bench seven times this season, most recently at Sunderland last month, although has still to make his senior bow.

The goalkeeper’s deal keeps him at Fratton Park until the summer of 2024.

