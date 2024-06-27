Pompey handed Championship opponent in first round of Carabao Cup - plus who Leeds United, Derby County and Middlesbrough were drawn against
The Blues will welcome the Londoners to Fratton Park during the week commencing August 12.
The game will be Pompey’s first at home this season, after they were handed a trip to Leeds United on the opening day of the 2024-25 campaign. It will be followed by the visit of Luton to PO4 on Saturday, August 17.
Millwall beat the Blues at the same stage of the competition in 2021, after a 2-1 win at the Den. However, their trip to Fratton Park will be their first since April 10, 2012, when both sides went head-to-head in the Championship. On that day, a Harry Kane effort proved the difference as the visitors won 1-0.
Here’s the full draw, with the competition split into southern and northern sections for the first round...
Southern Section
Cambridge United v Queens Park Rangers
Walsall v Exeter City
Crawley Town v Swindon Town
Oxford United v Peterborough United
Norwich City v Stevenage
Bromley v AFC Wimbledon
Pompey v Millwall
Northampton Town v Wycombe Wanderers
Bristol City v Coventry City
Cardiff City v Bristol Rovers
Charlton Athletic v Birmingham City
Watford v MK Dons
Swansea City v Gillingham
Plymouth Argyle v Cheltenham Town
Leyton Orient v Newport County
Colchester United v Reading
Northern Section
Salford City v Doncaster Rovers
Rotherham United v Crewe Alexandra
Carlisle United v Stoke City
Leeds United v Middlesbrough
Barrow v Port Vale
Burton Albion v Blackpool
Tranmere Rovers v Accrington Stanley
Fleetwood Town v West Bromwich Albion
Shrewsbury Town v Notts County
Lincoln City v Harrogate Town
Derby County v Chesterfield
Bolton Wanderers v Mansfield Town
Preston North End v Sunderland
Sheffield United v Wrexham
Huddersfield Town v Morecambe
Wigan Athletic v Barnsley
Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday
Stockport County v Blackburn Rovers
Grimsby Town v Bradford City
