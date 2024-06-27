Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have been drawn at home to Millwall in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues will welcome the Londoners to Fratton Park during the week commencing August 12.

The game will be Pompey’s first at home this season, after they were handed a trip to Leeds United on the opening day of the 2024-25 campaign. It will be followed by the visit of Luton to PO4 on Saturday, August 17.

Millwall beat the Blues at the same stage of the competition in 2021, after a 2-1 win at the Den. However, their trip to Fratton Park will be their first since April 10, 2012, when both sides went head-to-head in the Championship. On that day, a Harry Kane effort proved the difference as the visitors won 1-0.

Here’s the full draw, with the competition split into southern and northern sections for the first round...

Southern Section

Cambridge United v Queens Park Rangers

Walsall v Exeter City

Crawley Town v Swindon Town

Oxford United v Peterborough United

Norwich City v Stevenage

Bromley v AFC Wimbledon

Pompey v Millwall

Northampton Town v Wycombe Wanderers

Bristol City v Coventry City

Cardiff City v Bristol Rovers

Charlton Athletic v Birmingham City

Watford v MK Dons

Swansea City v Gillingham

Plymouth Argyle v Cheltenham Town

Leyton Orient v Newport County

Colchester United v Reading

Northern Section

Salford City v Doncaster Rovers

Rotherham United v Crewe Alexandra

Carlisle United v Stoke City

Leeds United v Middlesbrough

Barrow v Port Vale

Burton Albion v Blackpool

Tranmere Rovers v Accrington Stanley

Fleetwood Town v West Bromwich Albion

Shrewsbury Town v Notts County

Lincoln City v Harrogate Town

Derby County v Chesterfield

Bolton Wanderers v Mansfield Town

Preston North End v Sunderland

Sheffield United v Wrexham

Huddersfield Town v Morecambe

Wigan Athletic v Barnsley

Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday

Stockport County v Blackburn Rovers