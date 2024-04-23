3 . Sean Raggett

The defender ran Marlon Pack close in The News' Pompey player of the season poll, missing out by just one per cent in the vote. That's after he sat out large chunks of the opening months of the campaign as he played second fiddle to Regan Poole. He finished the season with 44 appearances, a League One winner's medal and chants from the Fratton faithful backing him for an England call-up! A cult figure at PO4, the ever-reliable has made more than 200 appearances for the Blues over the past four seasons.