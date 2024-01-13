Pompey have made one signing so far this January - but have been linked with many more new arrivals

Pompey announced the signing of Matt Macey on Friday, with the keeper’s return the first new arrival through the Blues’ doors this January transfer window.

The Fratton faithful will hope the 29-year-old’s return is not the only piece of business overseen by sporting director Rich Hughes this month. A new centre-back and an attacking midfielder remain high up their wanted lists. And if the rumour mill is anything to go by, then there’s plenty of options for them to mull over, with Brentford’s Myles Peart-Harris the latest to be linked with a move to PO4.

But Pompey fans aren’t the only ones having to keep abreast of what the rumour mill throws out. Here’s the latest gossip from other clubs across League One.

Charlton want Ipswich striker

Fresh from sealing permanent deals for West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry and Plymouth defender Macaulay Gillesphey, Charlton have turned their attentions to landing a new striker this month.

Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris has previously been linked this window - but now Ipswich frontman Freddie Ladapo appears top of Michael Appleton’s January shopping list.

According to reports, the former Pompey boss is keen to land the experienced 30-year-old, who has found himself playing a bit-part role for Ipswich in the Championship. Indeed, despite making 22 appearances for the promotion-chasing Tractor Boys, Ladapo has made just seven Championship starts. He’s also managed just four goals so far this term, which could potentially leave him well shy of the 17 he managed last term as Kieran McKenna’s side won promotion from League One.

A loan deal apparently interests Charlton. Ladapo was, of course, linked with Pompey during Kenny Jackett’s time in charge at Fratton Park. However, the manager pulled the plug on the move as he refused to meet Plymouth’s asking price.

Reading duo heading for Premier League

Reading look poised to lose two of their most bankable assets. That’s after reports emerged that highly-rated central defensive duo Nelson Abbey and Tom Holmes are both set to exit the crisis club this month, with cut-price moves to Luton on the cards.

Both have impressed with the Royals this season, although neither featured for Ruben Selles’ side when Pompey beat Reading 3-2 at the Select Car leasing Stadium in November. And with Reading facing all sorts of problems off the pitch, Luton look set to take advantage.