Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have ‘sounded out’ a move for Brentford youngster Myles Peart-Harris.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who claim the Blues share an interest in the attacking midfielder with Championship trio Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield and QPR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old is the latest player to be linked with a switch to Fratton Park as the January transfer window rumour mill gathers pace. Cliftonville forward Ronan Hale and Wigan attacker Callum Lang saw their names associated with the Blues earlier this week - speculation that has already been denied by Pompey.

Now the former Chelsea youngster is deemed someone of interest as sporting director Rich Hughes intensifies his efforts to find a replacement for Manchester City loanee Alex Robertson, who is unlikely to feature for the Blues again this season following a hamstring injury.

Hughes’ reported interest comes after he signed Peart-Harris for former club Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2022 - just weeks before he made the switch to Fratton Park. The youngster subsequently made 47 League One appearances for the New Lawn Stadium outfit, scoring six goals and registering four assists during a season-long loan.

This season, the Isleworth-borning playmaker has remained with the Bees and made his Premier League debut for Thomas Franks’ side in their 3-1 win against Luton on December 2. That cameo appearance has since been followed by two other brief top-flight outings, while Peart-Harris featured for 45 minutes in Brentford’s recent 1-1 draw with Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup. The player has made six first-team appearances for the West London side in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brentford are reportedly keen to loan him out again over the second half of this season in order to assist his development. That has seen speculation of a move to Sheffield Wednesday intensify. But according to TEAMtalk, Pompey, Huddersfield and QPR are also serious suitors.

Another factor that could assist the Blues in their reported interest is assistant manager Jhn Harley. He’s previously worked with Peart-Harris, having been a member of the Chelsea Academy set-up for 10 years prior to his appointment as Blues assistant manager last February.