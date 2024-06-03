Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have returned to the Championship after they secured the League One title with 97 points

Pompey will be ‘absolutely fine in the Championship’.

That’s the verdict of Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony, who witnessed his Posh side lose both their League One fixtures against John Mousinho’s title winners last season.

Those victories at Fratton Park in September and London Road in March helped the Blues secure promotion and the league crown ahead of the likes of Peterborough, who lost to Oxford in the play-off semi-finals after finishing fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debates have subsequently taken place on how Pompey will fare as they return to the Championship for the first time in 12 years. Of course, much will depend on the Blues’ recruitment over the summer, after the club allowed six first-team squad members to leave on free transfers upon the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaing. Two more could follow in the shape of Joe Morrell and Zak Swanson.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony

However, MacAnthony believes a top-12 finish in the Blues’ maiden season back in the second tier is safely theirs as he lauded the current set-up at Fratton Park.

Comparing Pompey to play-off winners Oxford, MacAnthony told talkSPORT on Monday: ‘Portsmouth are a bigger breed. I’m not going to say they’re a bigger football club but they’ve got a bigger stadium, they’ve got more chance of bringing in more revenue on a match day.

‘They do have an owner that is a billionaire from his days at Disney and wherever else. They’ll be responsible, they’ve always been responsible owners. The Portsmouth fans were having a go at them over the past few years, but what Portsmouth have got is a good manager, a good director of football. They’ve got a good set-up - Portsmouth will be absolutely fine in the Championship, I’ve got no qualms about that. I think they’ll be top 12.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad