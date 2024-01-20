Pompey head coach John Mousinho has sprung a few surprises in his starting XI for today's game at Fleetwood

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting XI for today’s trip to Fleetwood.

And it’s fair to say, it’s one that’s causing plenty of debate.

With the Blues looking to avoid a third straight League One defeat, Mousinho has made three changes to the side that lost 3-0 at home to Leyton Orient last weekend. Out go Joe Rafferty, who’s not in the squad, Jack Sparkes and Christian Saydee - who have been replaced by Ryley Towler, Tom Lowery and Terry Devlin.

The changes also tally with a change in formation, with Pompey expected to operate with three at the back against the division’s bottom side.

Who will feature at wing-back and how both Devlin and Lowery fit into the line-up has caused confusion, though. Meanwhile, as some members of the Fratton faithful applaud the changes, others aren’t so sure.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, following the release of the team-sheet.

@portsmouth_ryan: This will either go really well or horribly wrong.

@TheChief657: We needed a bit of a freshen up but can't quite get my head around that starting 11. Lowery brings nothing and Towler is way short of match fitness & form.

@Pompey_Goals: My worst nightmare a back 3. Hope I’m proved wrong.

@HazzaTWood96: Line up looks decent, glad we've changed things up finally, hope it works. Here's hoping for a Pompey victory, PUP.

@PeteGullick2: It's a no-win for Mous. Don't change it, why hasn't he changed it? Change it, why's he changed it? Or if you do change it, change it to the players I like.

@FrattonFaithful: Back threes haven't worked for Pompey in a long time and I wonder if this is a change of necessity given Rafferty isn't even in the squad, so that has to be an injury. Mous looks like a genius if team selection pays off but there simply cannot be any excuses today.

@JamesLewis1208: Seems a bit desperate to me hope I’m wrong.

@jwldopp: Very interesting. Not sure about Lane/Kamara as wingbacks but hopefully this leads to more targets available in the box and Colby less isolated. Towler at LCB, Shaughnessey at RCB, and Raggett middle of back 3? Good to see Ogilvie on bench but hope Rafferty isn’t injured.

@Pompey_1898: A back three hasn't worked so far this season, so what better time to try it again!! This line-up is not finishing in the top two, never in a million years. (Sorry to offend anyone, but that's the realist in me). We NEED to strengthen.

@emldebh: Square pegs in round holes never ends well.

@pfcdave1898: Mous trying something new, I very much like it! Come on boys.