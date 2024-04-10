John Mousinho is being recognised for his role in Pompey’s promotion bid.

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has been nominated for the League One Manager of the Month award for March.

Pompey asserted their place at the top of the division by going the entire month unbeaten. They picked up three points from a possible 15 and three came against promotion rivals Peterborough United.

Mousinho has already won the award twice this season. Portsmouth claimed it back in September and then in February and is in a good position to win it for consecutive months.

Portsmouth opened the month with a 2-1 win over Oxford United at Fratton Park before being held to a goalless draw with Blackpool. Wins against Burton Albion and Peterborough United followed before defeating Wycombe Wanderers 3-1 at Adams Park on Good Friday.

If he is to win the award he’ll have to beat off competition from Charlton Athletic, Lincoln City and Derby County.

Charlton under Nathan Jones got nine points in five matches. They claimed wins over Cheltenham Town and Carlisle United whilst drawing with Northampton Town, Fleetwood Town and Exeter City.

Perhaps Mousinho’s biggest rival to the ward is Michael Skubala. The Imps got 13 points in five games, the same as Pompey and recorded 5-1, 6-0 and 5-0 wins.

Paul Warne oversaw five wins in six games, giving him 15 points from a possible 18. The Rams are the closest team to Pompey in the table right now.

As for the players, no Pompey player made the cut. Ebou Adams of Derby County, Charlton Athletic’s Alfie May are two of four players nominated. Sam Smith from Reading and Lincoln City star Joe Taylor are the other two nominations. Taylor netted his first senior hat-trick in May.