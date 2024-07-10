Crysencio Summerville could be Leeds United’s most high profile departure this summer. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Pompey travel to face Leeds United on Saturday, August 10 at 12.30 pm.

Pompey travel to Elland Road to face Championship title favourites Leeds United on the opening day of the 2024/25 Championship season.

It's as hard as it gets for John Mousinho's side on their return to the second tier as they face the team that narrowly missed out on promotion after losing to South Coast rivals Southampton in the play-off final. Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town are all expected to be in the mix come May 2025, but many are tipping Leeds to win the title, just like they did in 2020.

There is still more than a month to go until the season begins for Pompey and the Whites, and it will be interesting to see how the two teams line up. Leeds have already seen Archie Gray depart for £30m, but Joe Rodon has returned on a permanent basis for £10m.

One player that Pompey might hope will move on is last season's Championship Player of the Year, Crysencio Summerville. He is subject of interest from several Premier League clubs including Newcastle United.

Leeds will demand a considerable transfer fee, but have to contend with the fact that Dutch side Feyennord hold 15 per cent of any transfer. The 22-year-old who got 20 goals and nine assists last season has a transfer valuation between £35-40m which shows the disparity in value between Pompey and Leeds' squads.

Georginio Rutter is another player that could leave before the season begins. He was signed from Hoffenheim for a reported £35.5m in January 2022, and apparently earlier this month, Brighton & Hove Albion had a bid of £30m rejected.

Last summer, Wilfried Gnonto was strongly linked with a move away from Leeds, and apparently refused to play, but then changed his mind and opted to remain. A £30m price tag has since been slapped on Gnonto who has long term transfer interest from Everton.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are expected to lose at least three of their star players before the transfer window shuts. Gnonto, Rutter and Summerville are all 'likely' to leave and plans are already underway to try and find their replacements. Football Insider's sources say that all three players see themselves playing at the top level and are keen to move on, rather than spending another year in the Championship.

Pompey on the other hand have signed Jordan Archer, Josh Murphy and Jordan Williams all on free transfers, whilst Samuel Silvera joined on a season long loan deal from Middlesbrough. A total of 18 players left Fratton Park after their contracts expired and so far four have found new homes.