And he’s pinpointed the latter’s contribution as a real stumbling block in making it a success.

The on loan duo have started the past two games together – and three of the past six matches – in a new-look strike force made possible by the departures of John Marquis, Ellis Harrison and Gassan Ahadme in January.

However, it’s a partnership which is yet to catch fire in the way Whittingham’s double act with Paul Walsh did back in the 1990s.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But on-loan Walker once again failed to make the type of impact so many expected of him following his arrival from Championship Coventry.

That saw him substituted on 67 minutes, ensuring his search for a maiden Pompey goal extends into a sixth game.

Of course, the more the duo play together the better their understanding in front of goal will become.

Tyler Walker is yet to get off the mark for Pompey following his loan move from Coventry

But, at the moment, it’s not working as far as Whittingham is concerned.

And he believes Walker could do more to make it work.

He told BBC Solent after the win against Donny: ‘It’s not working for me.

‘I have to be truthful here, I don’t see Walker getting involved in the build-up play.

George Hirst celebrates his goal in Pompey's 4-0 win against Doncaster Rovers

‘I didn’t use to, it was Paul Walsh, I had a good partner with me, but I like to think I was on the end of things coming into the box.

‘But Walker doesn’t even seem to be doing that.

‘I don’t know what it is, whether they haven’t been able to strike the right relationship, I don’t know.

‘Hirst is happy to do all the running and being involved in the build-up play, and even if he gets it wrong he’ll go again.

‘I really like that about him and that’s why I was pleased he scored his goal again today.

‘Walker just seems to be a little more laid back, doesn’t seem to want to get involved in the build-up play, doesn’t react quick to things for me in and around the box – and there’s a lack of chances coming his way.