The former Pompey defender helped stun Liverpool in the Europa League last night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

His stay at Pompey spanned just 12 starts in which he left an imprint unlikely to be too visible in years to come. In fact, he’s probably most likely to be remembered for events off the pitch at PO4, as the Dane was fined £2,500 by the FA for breaches of their betting rules.

Yet Rasmus Nicolaisen has now left an indelible mark on this season’s Europa League, as he last night stunned Liverpool in Toulouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old played a key role at the Stadium Municipal, as his side inflicted a first defeat on Jurgen Klopp’s side in European competition.

It was a Round One clash full of thrills and spills as Carles Martinez Novell’s side emerged triumphant in the 3-2, having goals disallowed and then coming through a late, late scare as Liverpool had a goal ruled out for handball.

Toulouse went 2-0 up after 58 minutes before a Cristian Casseres own goal reduced the arrears, with Nicolaisen in attendance at the back post.

Frank Magril restored the two-goal advantage before Diogo Jota set it up for a grandstand finale with a smart finish in the 89th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool looked to have saved a point seven minutes into stoppage time when Jarrell Quansah fired home, with Nicolaisen booked as he aired his frustrations.

The VAR controversially ruled out the goal, however, penalising Alexis Mac Allister for handball in the build-up to the finish.

The final whistle sparked scenes of wild celebration with Novell lauding the occasion as an ‘historic’ night for Les Violets.

He said: ‘It's a historic evening. Historic for the club, the city, the players. We have to appreciate this moment as it should be. We said to ourselves that we had to believe in it. It was the first condition to start balance the debates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We experienced something very strong as soon as we arrived with the bus. It's a moment that we will remember for a very long time. When we lost there, I told the players that we had the means to compete at home. We learned a lot from this defeat there.