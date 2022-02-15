There were a number of striking acquisitions in League One in January. Picture: The News

Portsmouth striker Tyler Walker not alone in struggling for goals as fellow new boys at Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan, Bolton and more show

Tyler Walker's Pompey performances were placed further under the microscope following yet another goalless display against Doncaster on Saturday.

By Sam Cox
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 6:36 pm

The striker’s arrival was greeted by heightened fanfare, after closer inspection of his impressive goal tally for the Sky Blues and record at Lincoln under Danny Cowley.

Yet he is yet to notch in his five outings in royal blue to date.

Meanwhile, further questions were raised when fellow new arrival Aiden O’Brien netted his maiden Blues goal one minute after his second-half introduction against Rovers.

The ex-Nottingham Forest man, however, isn’t the only striker to struggle in the third tier following a January transfer to the division.

Big-name players such as Jermain Defoe and Josh Magennis are also taking their time to settle in their new surroundings, after moves to Sunderland and Wigan respectively.

And there’s more, as you’ll discover, if you click through all the forwards who made similar moves last month.

1. Terry Ablade - AFC Wimbledon

Transferred from: Fulham (loan) Appearances: 7 Goals: 0

Photo: Alex Davidson

2. Sam Cosgrove - AFC Wimbledon

Transferred from: Birmingham (loan) Appearances: 3 Goals: 0

Photo: Mark Runnacles

3. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson - Bolton

Transferred from: Millwall Appearances: 5 Goals: 0

Photo: Jacques Feeney

4. Christian Saydee - Burton

Transferred from: AFC Bournemouth (loan) Appearances: 3 Goals: 0

Photo: Alex Burstow

