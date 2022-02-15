The striker’s arrival was greeted by heightened fanfare, after closer inspection of his impressive goal tally for the Sky Blues and record at Lincoln under Danny Cowley.

Yet he is yet to notch in his five outings in royal blue to date.

Meanwhile, further questions were raised when fellow new arrival Aiden O’Brien netted his maiden Blues goal one minute after his second-half introduction against Rovers.

The ex-Nottingham Forest man, however, isn’t the only striker to struggle in the third tier following a January transfer to the division.

Big-name players such as Jermain Defoe and Josh Magennis are also taking their time to settle in their new surroundings, after moves to Sunderland and Wigan respectively.

And there’s more, as you’ll discover, if you click through all the forwards who made similar moves last month.

1. Terry Ablade - AFC Wimbledon Transferred from: Fulham (loan) Appearances: 7 Goals: 0

2. Sam Cosgrove - AFC Wimbledon Transferred from: Birmingham (loan) Appearances: 3 Goals: 0

3. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson - Bolton Transferred from: Millwall Appearances: 5 Goals: 0

4. Christian Saydee - Burton Transferred from: AFC Bournemouth (loan) Appearances: 3 Goals: 0