Guy Whittingham believes that Pompey's 2-1 victory against Middlesbrough might be the so far in their winning run at Fratton Park.

They won by bigger margins against Bristol City, Coventry and Swansea, winning by three or more goals, but the level of opposition is what makes the win against Middlesbrough the most impressive.

Michael Carrick’s side are challenging for the play-offs, and dropped out of the top six following the defeat. The men from the North East spent a reported £14.6m in the summer, highlighting the shear size of the challenge Pompey had to overcome to defeat them.

‘I think it’s the very best so far,’ said Whittingham on BBC Radio Solent.

‘It’s a performance where Middlesbrough were the better team in the first half.

‘They deservedly went into halftime with the lead. It could have been more. Portsmouth showed great spirit in the second half and those two goals from Matt Ritchie win the game.

‘It’s undoubtedly got to do with the atmosphere hasn’t it? It’s just fantastic. When they are behind the fans don’t stop and it encourages the players.’

Matt Ritchie savoured the Fratton faithful's tribute to him after inspiring Pompey to victory over Middlesbrough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Fairytale’ afternoon for goal scorer Matt Ritchie

Ritchie had found the back of the net for Pompey back in November, but that was away at Swansea City. His first goal against Middlesbrough was the first time he had scored at home for the club. The experienced winger ended up getting his second shortly after having spent an age waiting for his first goal in front of his own supporters.

Whittingham added: ‘It’s fairytale stuff for him, isn’t it?

‘These are things you want to do as a Pompey player. To come back and get a crucial victory for your side.

‘Is there any better feeling as a Pompey lad? There wasn’t for me as a Pompey player. I’m not a Pompey lad but I was certainly a Pompey player. There is no better feeling.

‘The only slight thing I would say is that it’s the Milton End not the Fratton End. He’s got to do it at the Fratton End. I’m not complaining.

‘It was wonderful from him. He could have had a hat-trick. I might text him that actually. That long shot and the other one he had. I’m disappointed he’s not got a hat-trick.

‘He leads doesn’t he? He shouts and barks at the others. He’s prepared to do the hard running that he wants others to do.’

With the win, Pompey unfortunately remain in the relegation zone after wins for Cardiff City and Hull City at lunch time. Plymouth Argyle lost to QPR whilst Luton Town were held by Preston North End in Matt Bloomfield's first game.

Up next for Pompey is another home match, this time against Stoke City. The Potters drew 1-1 with West Brom on Saturday, a result which left them in 18th, just two points above Pompey.