Match-winner Kusini Yengi celebrates in front of the Pompey fans at Peterborough

Pompey fans on social media have been celebrating a massive result in the Blues’ quest for Championship football.

John Mousinho’s side brushed aside the challenge of fellow promotion-chasers Peterborough today to take a major step towards the League One title.

Substitute Kusini Yengi was the hero, coming off the bench following an injury to Christian Saydee, to drill the ball past keeper Jed Steer following excellent work from fellow substitute Gavin Whyte.

The 1-0 result at the Weston Homes Stadium means Pompey remain five points clear at the top of the table and nine points clear of Bolton, who lost 1-0 at second-placed Derby.

Ten points from their remaining games is all that’s needed to guarantee promotion. With that in mind, it’s no wonder the fans are dreaming of a return to the Championship. Here’s a selection of the views shared following the final whistle at Peterborough.

@PompeyKry: What a statement win. 5 clear of Derby, 9 clear of Bolton. Moxon, Swanson, Colby, Abu, Kusini all superb today. Give the MOTM to the whole team.

@jwilson66: MASSIVE!!! Swanson, Raggett, Sparkes, Moxon to name a few absolutely outstanding!! If you didn’t believe before you certainly should now.

@jamesrafter94: Absolutely massive result!! Get in.

@TheVinten: AND NOW YOU’RE GONNA BELIEVE US, AND NOW YOU’RE GONNA BELIEVE US, AND NOW YOU’RE GONNA BELIEEEEEVE US, WE’RE GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE!!!!

@fletcherg003: bloody, bloody brilliant Pompey!

@TheSteakBake: WE ARE GOING UP, SAY WE ARE GOING UP! HUUUUGGEE!!! 7 games left, 9 points clear of 3rd!

@debojono: Gavin Whyte was an absolute game changer today. Absolutely Electric.

@GiloBabb: Incredible win and another 3 points on the road for @Pompey! Mousinho's team selection spot on and proved crucial in what could have been a tough away game for the blues. Another step closer to promotion!

@pompey_k: What a huge win! Get in…. This team is different.

@KeithyhallKeith: Biggest win of the season!!