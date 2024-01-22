Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho believes he has added pedigree to his ranks following the arrival of Myles Peart-Harris from Premier League Brentford.

The attacking midfielder has moved to Pompey on a season-long loan and is the second new arrival through the doors at Fratton Park, following last week’s move for goalkeeper Matt Macey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peart-Harris will boost the Blues’ midfield ranks following this month’s news that on-loan Manchester City youngster Alex Robertson will likely miss the rest of the season through injury. Meanwhile, Tino Anjorin - also on loan - is still weeks away from action as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury picked up in November.

The midfielder's arrival will also appease sections of the Fratton faithful who were growing inpatient with Pompey’s apparent lack of progress on the transfer front. However, it’s clear that Mousinho is delighted to finally get his man, after speculation of a move emerged last week. And the head coach is in no doubt that the 21-year-old, who boasts Premier League experience, will provide the quality his side need to maintain their title push.

Welcoming Peart-Harris to the club, Mousinho said: ‘Myles is a skilful and powerful attacking midfield player who we’re delighted to bring to the club. He has experience of playing at this level and the fact he has also appeared in the Premier League this season, shows his pedigree.

‘I’m looking forward to working with Myles for the rest of the season and am grateful to Brentford for loaning him to us.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peart-Harris made his top-flight debut for the Bees in December, coming on as a late substitute in a 1-1 draw with Luton. The former Chelsea youngster added to that cameo with Premier League appearances against Brigthon and Wolves. Meanwhile, he featured twice more as Thomas Franks’ side eventually lost to Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup, following a replay.

Pompey sporting director Rich Hughes knows Peart-Harris’ capabilities, after signing the Londoner for Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2022 - just weeks before he made the switch to Fratton Park. The youngster subsequently made 47 League One appearances for the New Lawn Stadium outfit, scoring six goals and registering four assists during a season-long loan.