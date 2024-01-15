The Pompey favourite is away with the Socceroos at the Asian Cup in Qatar, but when could he back in action for John Mousinho's men to bolster their attacking options?

Kusini Yengi’s departure for Asian Cup duty has seen Pompey shorn of a major attacking option as their Championship push hits the buffers.

John Mousinho’s side are now on a run of one win in six league games, with their form seeing their lead wiped out - and teams below able to overtake with games in hand.

The Blues goal threat has markedly declined in that time, with five goals scored in the past six outings.

Just four of those finishes have arrived from open play, with one scored by Cheltenham’s Tom Bradbury past his own keeper. That contrasts with 15 goals fired in during the seven League One games which preceded that run.

Reinforcements going forward are required in the January window, but Pompey already have a major asset in Yengi. We’ve looked at when we could potentially see the Aussie hitman back in royal blue.

How long’s he been gone?

Yengi has been missing for three games so far, with his last outing a seven-minute cameo in the 0-0 draw at Exeter on December 29.

The 25-year-old linked up with the Socceroos for a training camp before the competition got underway in Qatar. Pompey picked up a win over Stevenage and have since had two defeats at Cheltenham and at home to Leyton Orient in that time - scoring three goals.

And now the competition has started?

That’s right. The host nation got things underway on Friday with a 3-0 win over Lebanon. The Socceroos then played their opening group fixture on Saturday - with a hard-fought 2-0 success over India. Yengi was an unused sub as second-half goals from Jackson Irvine and Jordan Bos got Graham Arnold’s men over the line in the Group B fixture.

What comes next?

Matchday two arrives for Australia this Thursday against Syria, before they complete the group stage with a meeting with Uzbekistan in Al Wakrah next Tuesday.

If there was to be a shock and the Socceroos missed out on qualification, Yengi would miss this Saturday’s trek to Fleetwood, but theoretically be back for the trip to Port Vale on January 7. Given Australia have won their opener, that’s unlikely.

So how long are Pompey realistically without Yengi?

Well, the competition, like the Euros and World Cup, then goes into knockout football after the group stage.

Obviously that means Australia’s involvement could come to a close in any one of the rounds from the last 16 to the final on February 10. Given the Socceroos are fourth favourites with the bookies behind Japan, South Korea and Iran they will be expected to reach the latter stages.

The round of 16 runs from January 28-31, with Pompey facing away games at Fleetwood, Port Vale and Oxford on January 30 in that time.

The quarter-finals take place on February 2 and 3 with the home match with Northampton on the latter date.

The semis are slated for February 6 and 7 with the final on February 10 - the date Mousinho’s side go to Carlisle.