Pompey have detailed the injury outlook for top scorer Colby Bishop after his Burton Albion ankle injury.

Blues boss John Mousinho revealed his side’s top scorer will be out for ‘three to four weeks’, after injuring his ankle at Burton Albion.

Pompey were keen to seek a second opinion to ensure the ankle ligament damage wasn’t worse than initially expected, after undergoing a scan. The news on that front is being viewed as positive by Mousinho, with initial fears the outlook would be much worse.

It rules the 11-goal marksman out of Monday’s top-of-the-table clash with Bolton, however, with upcoming league meetings with Shrewsbury, Fleetwood and Bristol Rovers likely off the agenda.

Mousinho said: ‘We wanted a second opinion on the scan to rule out anything longer term That we have, which was really positive.

‘We’re still looking at three to four weeks for Colby. It’s not ideal and maybe not what we wanted going into the Burton game, but I think given the severity of how he turned his ankle and the pace and force which was involved I think it’s a pretty good result overall. We’re pretty pleased it’s not longer.

