Top-scorer Colby Bishop looks set to be out for a month after suffering an ankle injury in midweek win at Burton Albion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey expect to have Colby Bishop back and available for selection before the end of December.

Blues head coach John Mousinho has revealed the ankle injury the striker picked up at Burton in midweek is not ‘the terrible news that everybody was fearing’. Pompey’s 11-goal top scorer is set to have a second scan, after undergoing one on Thursday. But that's purely precautionary and it’s anticipated that the 27-year-old will play some part in the festive fixtures as the curtain comes down on 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after Saturday’s 3-0 win at Northampton - a result that takes the Blues back to the top of the League One summit, Mousinho told BBC Solent: ‘So Colby’s okay. We’re sending him away for a second opinion because we’re relatively positive on it. So hopefully we’re thinking it’s going to be about a month, which is good news.

‘‘There’s just a couple of things we have to check. There’s scar tissue there from a previous injury which sometimes shows up on the scan, so we want to make sure and that’s why we’re having a second opinion.

‘It’s not the terrible news that everybody was fearing it could be. It’s not going to be a quick fix, but we’re looking at weeks rather than months at this stage. I’d be very surprised (if he wasn’t back before the end of the year), especially with Colby’s constitution and the way he wants to get back in and play.’

If Pompey’s timeframe proves correct, Bishop looks set to miss this month’s league games against Bolton and Shrewsbury - and possibly the Boxing Day trip to Bristol Rovers. After that, the Blues travel to Exeter on Friday, December 29, before hosting Stevenage at Fratton Park on New Year’s Day.