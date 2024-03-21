Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Will Norris surveyed League One’s best defensive record and admitted: 'It could be better.'

And the Pompey keeper underlined a belief it could be the ‘fine details’ at the back, which make the difference between success and failure this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norris recorded his 18th clean sheet of the campaign in the 1-0 promotion battle win at Peterborough United on Saturday.

John Mousinho’s side became the first outfit to halt the Posh scoring at home in the league this season, in the process of delivering victory

It continued an outstanding maiden campaign for Norris, following his summer arrival after leaving Burnley.

Pompey have the best League One defensive record this term with 32 goals conceded - two fewer than second-placed Derby.

Read More Portsmouth grind out Charlton Athletic point to extend lead at top of League One

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norris is setting the bar high, however, as he admitted he felt the Blues’ performances at the back could have reached greater heights.

The 30-year-old was staying coy on his targets, with everything to play for and seven League One games remaining this season.

But he was clear in his conviction the margins may be small when it comes to delivering promotion and failing - putting emphasis on getting it right at the back.

Norris said: ‘I’m pleased with where we’re at right at the moment, but it could be better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m always self-critical and will never look to point fingers at anyone.

‘I’ll always look within at myself, because we pride ourselves on defending set-pieces and keeping clean sheets.

‘Me, Joe (Prodomo) and the whole goalie unit are critical.

‘I’ll keep my personal targets close to my chest, but it’s going quite well.

‘It’s a group effort, though, it’s not necessarily one man’s job.