Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kusini Yengi admitted he’d never seen scenes like he witnessed at Peterborough as his Pompey career went to another level.

And the Aussie hitman admitted he couldn’t remember what happened amid the chaos of scoring the winner, as John Mousinho’s side emerged victorious from their promotion showdown at London Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yengi’s 11th goal of the season proved the game’s deciding moment, as he burned past highly-rated defender Ronnie Edwards and fired home with 13 minutes remaining.

That sparked bedlam amid the 4,000-plus travelling Pompey fans who were housed on two sides of Peterborough’s home.

Yengi explained it was backing of the level he’s never previously witnessed in his life.

He said: ‘I actually didn’t even realise at the start that they were all Pompey fans, I wasn’t expecting that many people. It’s crazy, I’ve never seen anything like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve never seen away support like this before, especially at the clubs I’ve played for previously.

Read More WATCH as 4,000-plus travelling Portsmouth army celebrate huge Peterborough United win with their heroes

‘They’re awesome man, they’re louder than the home fans so I can imagine it’s intimidating for the opposition when we come to their ground and we bring 4,000 fans with us.’

The delight was clear to see from both players and supporters, as a cacophony of noise greeted Yengi’s strike, after he entered the fray following Christian Saydee’s first-half injury.

That was matched by exultant scenes after the game as players and fans partied in unison on a big afternoon for Pompey’s promotion hopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yengi added: ‘It’s awesome. I love it, love it. It’s my favourite part of the game celebrating goals and experiencing those moments with the fans.

‘It goes past very quick but it’s a lovely moment to see everyone jump up and make noise.

‘Then having my team-mates come around me, it’s moments like that I look forward to and why I love playing this game.

‘I don’t even know what I did!

‘The emotions are running high and the adrenaline is pumping.I stare into the crowd and they are staring back at me.