‘I’ve never seen anything like that’: Yengi’s Portsmouth career scales new high as Socceroos man buries Peterborough United
Kusini Yengi admitted he’d never seen scenes like he witnessed at Peterborough as his Pompey career went to another level.
And the Aussie hitman admitted he couldn’t remember what happened amid the chaos of scoring the winner, as John Mousinho’s side emerged victorious from their promotion showdown at London Road.
Yengi’s 11th goal of the season proved the game’s deciding moment, as he burned past highly-rated defender Ronnie Edwards and fired home with 13 minutes remaining.
That sparked bedlam amid the 4,000-plus travelling Pompey fans who were housed on two sides of Peterborough’s home.
Yengi explained it was backing of the level he’s never previously witnessed in his life.
He said: ‘I actually didn’t even realise at the start that they were all Pompey fans, I wasn’t expecting that many people. It’s crazy, I’ve never seen anything like that.
‘I’ve never seen away support like this before, especially at the clubs I’ve played for previously.
‘They’re awesome man, they’re louder than the home fans so I can imagine it’s intimidating for the opposition when we come to their ground and we bring 4,000 fans with us.’
The delight was clear to see from both players and supporters, as a cacophony of noise greeted Yengi’s strike, after he entered the fray following Christian Saydee’s first-half injury.
That was matched by exultant scenes after the game as players and fans partied in unison on a big afternoon for Pompey’s promotion hopes.
Yengi added: ‘It’s awesome. I love it, love it. It’s my favourite part of the game celebrating goals and experiencing those moments with the fans.
‘It goes past very quick but it’s a lovely moment to see everyone jump up and make noise.
‘Then having my team-mates come around me, it’s moments like that I look forward to and why I love playing this game.
‘I don’t even know what I did!
‘The emotions are running high and the adrenaline is pumping.I stare into the crowd and they are staring back at me.
‘It’s what I came here to do (make Pompey fans happy), it’s what I’ve been doing and it’s what I look forward to doing in the future.’
