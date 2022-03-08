Last time out, the Blues put on a ruthless performance against Accrington – running out 4-0 winners at Fratton Park.

Despite the rampant display, Marcus Harness was given his marching orders after a reckless challenge on Ross Sykes and will now begin the first of his three-game ban tonight.

Danny Cowley made two changes for the visit of Accy, with Clark Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe coming in for Denver Hume and Joe Morrell.

And it is likely the Blues boss will make further alterations at the Alexandra Stadium, with Hume to return down the left flank instead of Connor Ogilvie and Ronan Curtis – following his two-match ban – expected to come in for Harness.

Here’s how we predict Pompey will shape-up for the trip to Crewe.

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu Went down injuried in both games against Oxford United and Accrington but is fit to start against Crewe.

2. RCB: Hayden Carter Another clean sheet on Saturday after another fine perfomance.

3. CB: Sean Raggett He is the Blues' main goal threat from set pieces, scoring four in his last six.

4. LCB: Clark Robertson The captain to set to keep his place in the back three with a more attacking line-up expected.