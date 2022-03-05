The Pompey forward was sent off for the first time in his career on 21 minutes against Accy.

He produced a rash challenge from behind on the visitors’ Ross Sykes with 69 minutes of the game still to be played.

It was a clear act of petulance from the Republic of Ireland man as he reacted to not being handed a foul just seconds before.

But rather than lock horns with Harness for the position he had put the team in, Cowley admitted his players had their pal’s back.

The Blues boss admitted referee Carl Brook had no other choice but to send the Blues’ top scorer off.

Yet, he added the 11-goal ace deserved recognition for his performances all season for the club – and that was a sentiment his whole squad clearly agreed with.

When asked about the incident, Cowley told BBC Solent: ‘I’ve obviously watched it (the send off incident) back.

‘It’s a big foul initially and Marcus has reacted in a way that he’ll be disappointed.

‘But as I said to the players at half-time, he’s been brilliant for us this season.

‘In so many games he’s been able to help us win and real good team-mates – when their friend is in trouble and in a difficult moment – they bail him out.

‘And I thought they had his back today with that second-half performance.’

Pompey were 1-0 up at the time thanks to George Hirst’s 16th-minute opener.

And despite being reduced to 10 men with more than a quarter of the game remaining, they somehow managed to bag three further goals to run out convincing winners.

Sean Raggett doubled the Blues’ advantage on 28 minutes, before a second from Hirst approaching the hour mark and a Ryan Tunnicliffe strike with 69 minutes on the clock completed the rout.