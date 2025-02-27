Pompey’s relegation rivals Hull have suffered a huge injury blow

The Tigers have been dealt a hammer blow in their fight for Championship survival after they announced marquee January signing Louie Barry will be out for a significant period.

The Aston Villa loanee, who arrived at the MKM Stadium five days before the end of the transfer window, limped off in the 41st minute of Saturday’s 1-0 triumph over rivals Sunderland at the Stadium Of Light.

Hull have since confirmed in a statement on the club website that the former Barcelona talent sustained cartilage damage in his knee and has returned to Villa Park to undergo rehabilitation. While the Tigers remain hopeful Barry could make a comeback this season, it is yet unclear whether the knee injury will rule the attacking midfielder out for the season.

The former England youth international has taken to social media to share his disappointment over the injury blow but is determined to return to action this season. He said on X, formerly Twitter, ‘Absolutely gutted but I'll work hard to get back and help the team achieve our target.’

News of Barry’s setback comes less than a month after Hull fought off tough competition during the January window to win the young talent’s signature from Villa.

After the attacking midfielder’s loan stint was prematurely cut short from Stockport at the start of January, clubs including Celtic, Derby and Middlesbrough all battled it out for Barry, who scored 15 goals in 23 League One games for the Hatters during the first part of the campaign.

Despite making the step up to the Championship with Hull, Barry has yet to replicate the form during his time at Edgeley Park, having failed to score in any of his opening four games under Selles.

A player who would make a ‘difference’

Tigers head coach has also shared his frustrations with Barry’s injury setback after his side’s defeat to relegation rivals Cardiff on Tuesday evening.

He told BBC Radio Humberside: ‘We brought in Louie with the idea to be a player that will make the difference for us, so it's a big blow. We will manage as we always do.’

Following the 1-0 defeat to the Bluebirds in midweek, the Tigers now sit just three points above the relegation zone with 12 games remaining of the campaign.

Hull make the trip to Fratton Park to face Pompey on the final day of the season, with the gap currently six points and five places between the two sides.

