Eric Eisner has stressed Pompey must stay focused on themselves after welcoming a helping hand from Derby County in the race for the League One title.

While John Mousinho's table-toppers had the weekend off due to international call-ups, the Rams were in action and in position to pile the pressure on the Blues. A trip to Northampton - who were winless in five League One outings and were thrashed 4-0 at Pride Park back in October - was their latest challenge.

However, reducing Pompey's five-point lead at the top of the division to two points proved a hurdle they were unable to overcome as the visitors suffered a 1-0 defeat at Sixfields. Sam Hoskins' 23rd-minute effort proved enough to sink Derby and deny them a fifth win on the bounce.

The result means the Blues - who host Warne & Co at Fratton Park on Tuesday, April 2 - remain five points clear with a game in hand. The loss also offers third-placed Bolton hope of automatic promotion as they sit four behind the Rams with one less game played.

Despite the permutations of the 'big' result - Pompey require just 14 points from their remaining seven games to win the league - and the breathing space it hands the Blues, Eisner insisted now's not the time to ease up. He stressed Pompey still have work to do and can't take anything for granted.

Tweeting after watching the Sixfields game, the club director tweeted: 'Big result! Have to stay focused on ourselves but always can use good results around the league. Another step forward towards our goals for this season. Easter weekend fixtures coming up!!!#pup'.