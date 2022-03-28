Pompey rivals AFC Wimbledon part company with manager Mark Robinson just days after vote of confidence

In a statement issued by the club on Monday morning, the Dons said a ‘mutual agreement’ to terminate his contract had been reached.

Robinson’s departure comes after the Plough Lane side’s 1-0 home defeat to Cambridge that cemented their place in the relegation zone.

That was their 20th League One game without a win in a row – a run that stretches back to victory at Accrington on December 7.

Former Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Following his side’s 3-1 defeat at Cheltenham, Robinson was given a vote of confidence by the Wimbledon board – despite saying he was ‘embarrassed’ by what his team were producing on the pitch.

His criticism of the team also followed similar comments made by former Pompey left-back Lee Brown, who said the Dons were ‘naive’ to think that what they were producing would be god enough to stay in the third tier.

Brown was mysteriously absent from the Dons’ starting line-up for the 3-1 defeat to the Robins but was restored to the starting XI for Saturday’s loss to Cambridge.

Wimbledon sit fourth from bottom in the table – one point behinf Fleetwood but with an extra game played.

Whoever they turn to to replace Robinson will have seven games to keep their League One status.