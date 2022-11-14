The 26-year-old has been left out of Ghana’s 26-man squad for the event in Qatar after breaking his finger during his pre-match warm-up at Burton on Saturday.

He was subsequently replaced in the Addicks starting line-up by former Pompey stopper Craig MacGillivray.

The former Blues player of the season let in three goals as the Brewers twice came from behind to seal a 3-3 draw at the Pirelli Stadium.

MacGillivray will likely be handed the responsibility to step into Wollacott’s shoes, having served as his Valley understudy this term under manager Ben Garner.

It’s not clear how long the Ghana international, who has 11 international caps, will be out for – with surgery scheduled for this week.

However, Garner was more concerned with how his keeper must be feeling after seeing his World Cup hopes go up in smoke just days before it starts.

Speaking to the club website, he said: ‘Everyone at the club is bitterly disappointed for Jojo.

Charlton and Ghana keeper Joe Wollacott will miss the World Cup with a broken finger Picture: Pantling/Getty Images

‘He played such an important part in Ghana getting to the World Cup and we all know how much he was looking forward to it.

‘For the injury to happen so close to the tournament and in such innocuous fashion is very cruel.

‘My understanding is that following surgery he will still meet up with the Ghana squad and remain a key member of their travelling party.

‘Knowing Jojo as I do, he will respond to this setback with great maturity and a determination to come back even stronger.

‘I think the world of him, both as a person and as a player. It goes without saying that Jojo will receive our full love, care and support throughout this coming period.’

Wollacott’s World Cup absence means just Pompey’s Joe Morell and MK Dons’ Matthew Smith are the only players from League One heading to Qatar.

Adams slams board for lack of backing

Derek Adams has criticised the backing he’s received at Morecambe as he battles to keep the Shrimps in League One.

In the aftermath of his side’s 1-1 draw with Pompey on Saturday, the former Plymouth and Bradford boss said his efforts to progress the club have not be reciprocated by the club’s board.

And he claimed the club was ‘skint’ as the January transfer window edges closer on the horizon.

Adams, whose side sit third from bottom in the table, told the Lancaster Guardian: ‘The big thing for me is that over the summer I’ve had to make changes and, unfortunately, I’ve not been backed enough.

‘If we had been, we would have had a far different team to what we have now and that’s been the big disappointment for me.

‘I’ve given my all to get ourselves out of League Two and to stay in League One with the help of the staff and the players and that’s my biggest disappointment.

‘Over the summer, we haven’t been backed. The previous management were backed, we haven’t been.

‘It’s hugely frustrating for me. We’re fighting every day just to compete in this league but we haven’t been able to get enough revenue to help us.’

And while Morecambe’s future remains up in the air, Adams admitted ‘staying in League One is like winning the lottery’ for the Shrimps.

He added: ‘Some people don’t understand what goes on inside the inner sanctuary of a football club.

‘I am proud of my players and the effort they are putting in but people have to understand where Morecambe Football Club is and the size of the clubs we are up against.

