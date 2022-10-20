Tyson Fury considering buying League One club as former Portsmouth midfielder is ruled out for season

Tyson Fury considering buying League One club

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has revealed he’s considering buying Morecambe Football Club.

The 34-year-old told talkSport on Thursday morning that he’s been offered the chance to buy the League One side and is weighing up the move.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fury, who reportedly lives in the area, already sponsors the Shrimps’ shorts, which has ‘Gypsy King’ on them.

He apparently also owns the club’s training facilities – now he could extend his interest even further by taking overall control at the Globe Arena.

Speaking to Jim White and former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan to announce his December 3 fight with Derek Chisora, Fury said: ‘Quick question. I’m thinking about buying Morecambe Football Club, they’re in League One at the moment.

‘So I was thinking I would invest X amount of millions in them, basically throw it at them and keep them going up.’

He continued, after being asked to confirm the news by White: ‘I’ve been offered to buy Morecambe Football Club, I own all the training facilities anyway and the training gym, so you know, who knows.

‘You could be looking at a football club owner!’

Morecambe currently sit 24th in the League One table.

Pompey travel to the Globe Arena on Saturday, November 12.

May’s ACL injury rules him out for season

Former Pompey midfielder Adam May has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old, who came through the ranks at Fratton Park, suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in Cambridge’s game against Bristol Rovers on October 8.

He is expected to be out for up to nine months, with surgery required.

May had been an ever present in the U’s midfield during this season’s League One campaign.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner said new of the midfielder’s injury was a ‘real blow’,

He told cambridgeindependent.co.uk: ‘That’s sort of the worst news we could have expected. It (May's knee) needs a reconstruction so that will put an end to his season.

‘We’re probably looking at nine months for him. It’s a long, long road to recovery for him, which is a big loss for us as a team and really disappointing for him.

‘He’s not a boy who has had many injuries in his career and this will keep him out for a long period of time.

‘It’s a challenging time for him and we’ll support him every way we can as we have with the players that are long-term injured in the past.

‘It’s a real blow to us. He’s a good player, trains every day and made huge strides since he joined us permanently. Over the last couple of years we’ve been delighted with his progress.

‘The worst fears of the scan became clear and he’s had his consultation now. He’ll have an operation over the next couple of weeks and it will keep him out long term.’

