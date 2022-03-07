Portsmouth set for another huge away-day following as Blues sell out ticket allocation for trip to Ipswich

Danny Cowley’s side will be accompanied by 2,000 supporters for the game at Portman Road after the club revealed it had sold out it’s entire allocation of tickets for the match.

The fixture is one of three consecutive long away games for the Blues, starting with tomorrow night’s rearranged trip to Crewe and then finishing with Tuesday week’s journey to Plymouth.

Meanwhile, the game at the Alexandra Stadium will be Pompey’s second trip to the Railwaymen in just over two weeks after the original game was called off an hour before kick-off because of a waterlogged pitch.

Saturday’s away attendance will be the Blues’ third-highest away day total in the league this season.

A total of 2,995 visiting fans were present for the 2-2 draw at Charlton back in September, while 2,290 watched on as Pompey lost 1-0 at MK Dons the same month.

It means such large numbers have yet to witness Danny Cowley’s men pick up a win on their travels this season.

But with the Blues winning both games at Ipswich last season when restrictions were in force – in the league and FA Cup – they have a good recent record at Portman Road and will no doubt be keen to rewards the supporters for their loyalty.