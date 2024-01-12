Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shaun Maloney has denied that Wigan have received bids for forward Callum Lang.

The Latics boss offered the information after the 25-year-old was linked with a January transfer window move to Pompey and Derby County earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blues sporting director Rich Hughes shot down the supposed interest when speaking to The News on Tuesday. After a report claimed that a Pompey offer had been submitted for the 25-year-old, Hughes said: ‘Lang is another one (rumour) that’s news to me. I have worked with Callum in the past, he’s a wonderful young man, good footballer, but there is nothing in it at this point.’

Now Maloney has rubbished the rumour that bids have been tabled as he outlined his desire to keep hold of a player who has registered 31 goals and 18 assists in 143 games for Wigan following his move from Liverpool in 2013 as a teenager.

When asked if offershad been submitted for Lange, the Scot told Wigan Today: ‘No, there's been nothing in terms of from other clubs, nothing whatsoever regarding Callum. And if you ask me again in a week or so, I hope Langy will still be here with us, fighting for a position in the team.

‘We need him, with him, Thelo (Aasgaard), Chris Sze really pushing in that No.10 position. With them all pushing each other, we know the squad will be looking good.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey have been linked with Lang, who can play across the front line and in the No10 role behind a striker, after Alex Robertson returned to Manchester City for treatment on a hamstring injury that will likely rule him out for the remainder of the season.

The Blues will seek a replacement this month as they look to maintain their position at the top of the League One table. And as that search continues, Maloney is hoping they and others don’t come knocking on his door as the transfer window approaches deadline day.

He added: ‘I really like Langy, I'll never, ever forget he played for us when he wasn't getting paid. I've got nothing bad to say about Langy whatsoever, and I'd love him to stay.

‘I'm not looking for any of our players to go this month..The only thing would be if someone was to come to me and say they either need more minutes, or there was something out there that really suited them and their family more than here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In either of those cases, I would listen to what they had to say, but I want to keep the players I have here, if we could keep the majority of the squad I would be happy.’

Lang wasn’t in Wigan’s starting XI for their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday night, appearing only as an 89th-minute substitute for the DW Stadium game. He has started 19 of the Latics’ 25 League One games this term.

After the final whistle was blown on Monday, the player was seen sitting on his own on the pitch, leading to speculation that it was his farewell appearance in a Wigan shirt.