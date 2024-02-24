Marlon Pack in action for Pompey against Charlton at The Valley

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ goalless draw against Charlton at the Addicks.

John Mousinho’s side dropped points for the first time in five games. But with both Derby and Bolton losing at Barnsley and Blackpool respectively, Pompey stretched their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

The Blues now have 11 games of their season remaining, but the point gained was another important step towards automatic promotion.

Here’s what Pompey fans on X, formerly Twitter, have said following the final whistle at The Valley…

@CharlieFarnsba9: Happy with that, I’d have loved a win but a draw is fine and thanks to results elsewhere we’re seven points clear at the top WE’RE ON OUR WAY, WE’RE ON OUR WAY!!! PLAY UP #POMPEY!!

@Pompey_Goals: Good result away from home to a team we always struggle against plus results went our way which makes it even better. Can never be upset with point away from home. Just feels like this year is gonna be the year can’t lie.

@Dann_PFC: Another point closer, yes it might feel like a missed opportunity but a point is a point. Derby and Bolton losing makes us 7 points clear. We go again #Pompey.

@bryanpositive: Missed opportunity yes. Disaster no. 1 point and 1 game closer.

@enterpris1701D: That point gained on the other 2 could make all the difference at end of the season.

@MammothEU: Big point considering other results.

@Adam_G_P_: We weren’t going to win every game till the end of the season. Shame we couldn’t win with Bolton/Derby losing but it’s another point between us and them, and another point closer to promotion.

@PDThomas75: Take that, move on, extend our lead at the top of the table.

@RJWilkins_: Draw not a bad result today considering how the other games finished. More important not to lose.